Karnataka Monsoon: Dry spell in Kalaburagi; Farmers mourn dying crops

Kalaburagi district in Karnataka is experiencing severe drought with a rainfall deficit of 75mm compared to the expected 100mm. Lakes and wells are drying up, affecting agriculture. Farmers are desperately waiting for rainfall to save their crops, but the monsoon has been deceiving them so far.

The whole of Karnataka has been receiving a lot of rainfall, whereas, some parts of North Karnataka are still being deceived by the rainfall. The city of Kalaburagi has seen no rainfall since the start of this year's monsoon season. Compared to the demand for 100mm of rainfall in the district, it has only rained 25mm so far.

The Kalaburagi district has been facing drought since the rain gods have shown no mercy on the district. Even the farmers, who have sown few crops in the district, are being deceived by the clouds that appear over the fields but refuse to open up.

Karnataka Dry Spell: Marine species, birds face existential threat as Tungabhadra reservoir water level dips

The farmers are worrying about the monsoon not showering its blessings on them.

Empty lakes and wells

The lack of rainfall has affected most of the lakes in the district and the wells are playing dry music to the farmers. Sharana Basaveshwar Lake, Gobbur Lake, Bhosla, and Khaja Kotnur Lake are suffering from a lack of water. Most of the lakes in the district tell a similar tale.

There’s a saying in Kannada, which denotes that if the Rohini monsoon showers, there will crops all over. If the Aridra rain doesn’t come, there will be no rain for the next six months. Cuurently, Bheema, Amarja, Bennetora, Gandori and various other rivers are empty. Even the backwaters of the dam are facing drought and the farmers dependent on them are suffering from the lack of water for their crops. About two hectares of Sugarcane have gone dry due to the lack of rainfall.

Drought

When a Kannada daily visited Kadaganchi, Maadiyal of Alanda taluk, most of the farmers grieved about the dry crops and lack of rainfall in the region. They even showed the reporters sugarcane, banana and other crops. It looked like a dryland.



Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

The fields which reside beside the Alanda-Kalaburgi road have gone dry. The farmers have sown the crops and wait for the monsoon to show some concern for them. Afzalpur, Bheema teera, Sedum Kagina teera, Chittapura, Kalaburgi. Jeevargi, Kalagi, Shahabad and the other surrounding areas are facing the same issue.

The farmers have been doing special offerings to the gods to show them at least a little rainfall to cure their hopes of sowing the crops.