Karnataka: Man claims 3,000 Bangladeshis living in Bengaluru & he voted for Congress in viral video (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media that has sparked controversy, alleging the presence of a significant number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru.

The man, being questioned in the video claims that around 3,000 Bangladeshis have settled in Begur, a locality in Bengaluru, over the past eight years. He further alleges that these individuals have managed to secure Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards, allowing them to vote in elections. He specifically mentions voting for the Congress party in the recent elections.

In the purported video, a man claiming to be a Bangladeshi national boldly states, “I am from Bangladesh. There are around 3,000 of us living in Begur, Bengaluru, for the past 8 years. Our landlord's name is Salim. We even have Aadhaar and voter ID cards, and we vote for Congress.”

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

The video has raised critical questions about the integrity of voter rolls and the apparent ease with which illegal immigrants can obtain Indian identity documents.

A user wrote, "BJP ruled in Karnataka for several years. It has been ruling in the center for more than a decade. What has it done about illegal immigrants in all these years? How long is it going to blame the opposition for its own inaction?"

Another user commented, "Hotels, malls, local contractors of waste management and many businesses employ them. They are available at 30 to 50 % of the wages of local people. It is not their fault entirely. Capitalists want them and actively support. Otherwise, it us not possible."

A third user wrote, "These guys are breaking spines of Hindu businesses by giving dirt cheap labour in furniture market. It's very dangerous and alarming, govt must take steps to curb this else it won't take long for these to multiply here and rest we all know."

