Karnataka hijab row: Congress leader UT Khader's comments creates uproar in Assembly

UT Khader said that the state government failed to resolve the controversy before it went to court.

Congress leader UT Khader alleged that the protests and the events linked to the hijab row and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders disturbing law and order in the state had damaged the state's image as an education destination on Monday. An uproarious was witnessed after Khader's remark in the Karnataka state Assembly.

Khader said that he urged the government to harbour communal harmony conventions in each district across the state, ahead of organising the Global Investors Meet. He added that the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa visiting the deceased's family violated the prohibitory orders, led to the law and order situation.

He also added that the government failed to resolve the controversy before it went to court. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy responded stating that don't attempt to taint the state's image. He asked, "Did we request the petitioners to move the court?"

The Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that RDPR minister Eshwarappa and Union Minister Bhagawant Khuba violated the orders, which was a grave mistake. Countering the comment, Madhu Swamy said that Siddaramaiah too violated the government orders while Mekedatu padayatra.

