Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul Subhash's mother seeks grandson's custody, moves SC

Atul Subhash's mother has filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to locate her grandson, whose whereabouts remain unknown following Atul's suicide in Bengaluru.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

Atul Subhash's mother has filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Supreme Court, seeking information about the whereabouts of her son’s child. The child’s location remains unknown since Atul's suicide earlier this month at his Bengaluru home. This comes despite the arrest of Atul's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag, who have been charged in the suicide abetment case.

Bengaluru techie suicide case: 'I am the real victim...', says Atul Subhash's wife Nikhita during police probe

The lawyer stated that Atul’s mother Anju Modi has filed the petition because her grandson has not been returned to them, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The lawyer stated, "Their concern is regarding the child's whereabouts, especially since Atul's wife and two of her family members are currently in custody."

The lawyer stated that authorities from three different regions—Uttar Pradesh (Jaunpur, the hometown of Atul's wife), Bengaluru (where Atul took his life), and Haryana (where Nikita was arrested in Gurugram)—are involved, but none have any information about the child's location, as reported by News18.

The Supreme Court, upon reviewing the plea, has issued a notice to all three states and instructed them to determine the child's whereabouts. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for January.

Reports indicate that Nikita told the police the child was enrolled in a boarding school in Faridabad and was under the care of her uncle, Sushil Singhania. However, Sushil has denied knowing the child's whereabouts.

The case has resulted in several arrests linked to Subhash's suicide. On December 16, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania were arrested. Based on evidence from Subhash's suicide note and video, the Karnataka Police charged the trio with abetment of suicide. They are currently in judicial custody.

In her petition, Anju Modi alleges that the Singhania family has hindered efforts to locate the child. Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar, has also publicly requested custody of the boy.

In their defense, the Singhania family is contesting the accusations in court. Senior counsel Manish Tiwary, representing Nikita’s uncle Sushil Singhania in the Allahabad High Court, argued for anticipatory bail. He emphasized Sushil's advanced age (69) and health issues, claiming the abetment charges were overstated and amounted to harassment. Justice Ashutosh Srivastava granted Sushil pre-arrest bail under strict conditions, including a Rs 50,000 personal bond, availability for police questioning, and surrendering his passport.

