K'taka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to begin separate bus tours starting February 3; check detail

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will begin his bus tour with 35 party leaders from Basavakalyan in Bidar district. While Shivakumar will lead a team of 54 party leaders from February 3 to February 9.

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah, and state Congress President D K Shivakumar will embark on a separate bus tour beginning Friday, January 3, 2023, as part of the party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' ahead of assembly elections, after concluding the joint tour in the first phase.

Siddaramaiah will lead one team of Congress leaders to Assembly constituencies in northern Karnataka, and Shivakumar will lead the other team in southern districts.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, popular in the state's north, will begin his bus tour with 35 party leaders from Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

He will first pay his respects to the statue of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara at 'Anubhava Mantapa' before addressing a public meeting.

During the yatra, which will conclude on February 18 (with breaks for events and assembly sessions), he will visit assembly constituencies in the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Hubballi, Dharwad, and Koppal.

Shivakumar will lead a team of 54 party leaders on a bus yatra from February 3 to February 9. After performing pooja at the famous Kurudumale Maha Ganapathi temple, he will begin his yatra in Mulbagal, Kolar district.

He will cover assembly constituencies in Kolar, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural, and Shivamogga. Shivakumar is a member of the Vokkaliga community, which is prevalent in several southern districts.

The Congress began the first phase of its statewide 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' campaign in the poll-bound state on January 11 from Belagavi.

As part of the bus yatra, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the Congress coming to power, travelled together until January 29.

(With inputs from PTI)

