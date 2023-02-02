Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    K'taka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to begin separate bus tours starting February 3; check detail

    Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will begin his bus tour with 35 party leaders from Basavakalyan in Bidar district. While Shivakumar will lead a team of 54 party leaders from February 3 to February 9. 

    Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to begin separate bus tours starting February 3; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah, and state Congress President D K Shivakumar will embark on a separate bus tour beginning Friday, January 3, 2023, as part of the party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' ahead of assembly elections, after concluding the joint tour in the first phase.

    Siddaramaiah will lead one team of Congress leaders to Assembly constituencies in northern Karnataka, and Shivakumar will lead the other team in southern districts.

    Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, popular in the state's north, will begin his bus tour with 35 party leaders from Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

    He will first pay his respects to the statue of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara at 'Anubhava Mantapa' before addressing a public meeting.

    During the yatra, which will conclude on February 18 (with breaks for events and assembly sessions), he will visit assembly constituencies in the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Hubballi, Dharwad, and Koppal. 

    Shivakumar will lead a team of 54 party leaders on a bus yatra from February 3 to February 9. After performing pooja at the famous Kurudumale Maha Ganapathi temple, he will begin his yatra in Mulbagal, Kolar district.

    He will cover assembly constituencies in Kolar, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural, and Shivamogga. Shivakumar is a member of the Vokkaliga community, which is prevalent in several southern districts.

    The Congress began the first phase of its statewide 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' campaign in the poll-bound state on January 11 from Belagavi.

    As part of the bus yatra, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the Congress coming to power, travelled together until January 29.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Budget 2023: 'Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka,' says FM Sitharaman

    Also Read: SHOCKING: Kailash Kher gets attacked during Hampi Utsav; know what happened next (VIDEO)

    Also Read: Supreme Court to set up 3-judge bench to hear Karnataka Hijab ban row

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional' AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional'

    Mumbai to witness coldest weather over next three days; IMD predicts drop in temperature - adt

    Mumbai to witness coldest weather over next three days; IMD predicts drop in temperature

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief BJP MPs on Budget 2023 on February 3 AJR

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief BJP MPs on Budget 2023 on February 3

    Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia blames LG VK Saxena as AAP fails to send teachers abroad for training - adt

    Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia blames LG VK Saxena as AAP fails to send teachers abroad for training

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP's election plank includes development, tribal welfare, says CM Manik Saha - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP's election plank includes development, tribal welfare, says CM Manik Saha

    Recent Stories

    football It's Saliba's time, say French fans as Raphael Varane announces international retirement snt

    It's Saliba's time, say French fans as Raphael Varane announces international retirement

    Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional' AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, says charge sheet 'completely fictional'

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win - Ian Healy-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win' - Ian Healy

    Rakhi Sawant hints revealing reality of marriage, warned, 'Adil aapne aath mahine ki shaadi khamosh rakhwai' vma

    Rakhi Sawant hints revealing reality of marriage, warned, 'Adil aapne aath mahine ki shaadi khamosh rakhwai'

    Mumbai to witness coldest weather over next three days; IMD predicts drop in temperature - adt

    Mumbai to witness coldest weather over next three days; IMD predicts drop in temperature

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon