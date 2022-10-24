John Shaw, former Biocon VC and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband, passes away at 72

John Shaw was a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board of several Biocon Group companies, according to the company website. Since 1999, he has served on the Board of Directors.

John Shaw, the former vice chairman of Biocon Ltd and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday passed away. He was 72 years old. According to reports, his cremation will take place at Wilson Gardens Crematorium at 4 pm.

According to Biocon's official website, John Shaw was also the member of the board of directors.

Shaw also had served as foreign promoter and a member of the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies. He served as former chairman of Madura Coats Ltd and also the former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

Shaw had an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow. He also pursued his masters of arts (MA) in history and political economy from the same university.

