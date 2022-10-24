Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    John Shaw, former Biocon VC and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband, passes away at 72

    John Shaw was a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board of several Biocon Group companies, according to the company website. Since 1999, he has served on the Board of Directors.

    John Shaw, former Biocon VC and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband, passes away at 72 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    John Shaw, the former vice chairman of Biocon Ltd and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday passed away. He was 72 years old. According to reports, his cremation will take place at Wilson Gardens Crematorium at 4 pm.

    According to Biocon's official website, John Shaw was also the member of the board of directors.

    Also read: Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Know time, significance, other details about it

    Shaw also had served as foreign promoter and a member of the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies. He served as former chairman of Madura Coats Ltd and also the former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

    Shaw had an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow. He also pursued his masters of arts (MA) in history and political economy from the same university.

    He was a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board of several Biocon Group companies, according to the company website. Since 1999, he has served on the Board of Directors.

    Also read: Pakistan mulling new loan from China to repay bilateral debt; asks Beijing to rollover $6.3 billion debt

    Biocon was the first Indian company to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture a cholesterol-lowering molecule in 2001.

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Acting as tool of RSS Guv Khan has no such authority Kerala CM on resignation order of 9 VCs gcw

    'Acting as tool of RSS, Guv Khan has no such authority': Kerala CM on resignation order of 9 VCs

    Then at Sainik school in Gujarat, now in Kargil: PM Modi meets jawan after 22 years AJR

    Then at Sainik school in Gujarat, now in Kargil: PM Modi meets jawan after 22 years

    20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Maharashtra; many passenger trains cancelled AJR

    20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Maharashtra; many passenger trains cancelled

    PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali says Kargil made end of terror possible AJR

    PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali, says ‘Kargil made end of terror possible'

    Coimbatore cylinder blast Tamil Nadu Police find raw materials for explosives from deceased s house gcw

    Coimbatore cylinder blast: Tamil Nadu Police find raw materials for explosives from deceased's house

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan court rejects former PM Imran Khan's plea against EC's disqualification decision AJR

    Pakistan court rejects former PM Imran Khan's plea against EC's disqualification decision

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022 Know time history significance other details about it gcw

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Know time, significance, other details about it

    Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias demand Salman Khan return drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias; demand Salman Khan’s return

    Acting as tool of RSS Guv Khan has no such authority Kerala CM on resignation order of 9 VCs gcw

    'Acting as tool of RSS, Guv Khan has no such authority': Kerala CM on resignation order of 9 VCs

    Then at Sainik school in Gujarat, now in Kargil: PM Modi meets jawan after 22 years AJR

    Then at Sainik school in Gujarat, now in Kargil: PM Modi meets jawan after 22 years

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon