    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 results: The phase 1 winners' list

    The counting of votes continues for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for the first phase of the Jharkhand panchayat elections.

    Ranchi, First Published May 18, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    The counting of votes continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for the first phase of the Jharkhand panchayat elections. The first phase of the four-phase panchayat polls, which were held on May 14, saw over 68% of the 52 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise. 

    The elections were held for 9,819 posts, including 7,303 panchayat members, 1,117 mukhiyas, 1,256 panchayat committee members and 143 Zilla Parishad members. The results of the first phase of the Jharkhand Panchayat election 2022 are emerging slowly as ballot papers were used rather than Electronic Voting Machines.

    Re-polling on 26 booths across eight districts was held on Monday with 59.14% of voters casting their vote. The re-polling was ordered after the state election commission received reports that there were errors in ballot papers at several booths.

    Let us take a look at the latest updates from Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav and the winners so far:

    * Vipin Chandra Munda has been elected as the head of Devlatand Panchayat in Ichagarh block. 

    * Rinki Devi has been elected as the head of Tiruldih Panchayat. 

    * Maneka Singh Munda has been elected as the head of Tikar Panchayat.

    * Sangeeta Devi has been elected as the head of Tuta Panchayat. 

    * Nayan Singh has been elected as the head of Sodo Panchayat. 

    * Lakshmi Devi has been elected as the head of Situ Panchayat. 

    * Shivanti Urav has been elected as the ward member of Kondara Panchayat Ward number 1

    * Herman Krulla has been elected as the ward member of Jarajatta Panchayat Ward number 7

    * Punam Munda has been elected as the ward member of Jarajatta Panchayat Ward number 10

    * Ruby Bibi has been elected as the ward member of Jarajatta Panchayat Ward number 1

    * Suganti Devi has been elected as the ward member of Peabo Panchayat Ward Number 5

    * Sushila Khes has been elected as the ward member of Peabo Panchayat Ward Number 2

    * Kamala Devi has been elected as the ward member of Peabo Panchayat Ward Number 1

    * Suresh Urav has been elected as the ward member of Silam Panchayat Ward Number 9

    * Saraswati Devi has been elected as the ward member of Silam Panchayat Ward Number 7

    * Laldhar Inderwar has been elected as the ward member of Silam Panchayat Ward Number 5

    * Devanti Tirkey has been elected as the ward member of Silam Panchayat Ward Number 3

    * Parvati Devi has been elected as the ward member of Silam Panchayat Ward Number 1

    * Mohd Taslim has been elected as the ward member of Nawagarh Panchayat Ward Number 6

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
