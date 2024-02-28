Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    12 people crushed to death after being hit by train in Jamtara; Disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Immediate efforts are underway to transport the injured individuals to nearby hospitals for treatment. The sequence of events leading to this unfortunate incident began when passengers aboard the Bhagalpur-bound Anga Express learned about a fire on the train track.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 8:23 PM IST

    A tragic incident took place on Wednesday (February 28) evening near Jharkhand's Jamtara where the lives of at least 12 individuals, leaving several others injured. The mishap occurred in the vicinity of Kaljhariya in Jamtara-Karmatand, with emergency response teams, including railway administration, railway police, and local authorities, swiftly reaching the scene.

    Immediate efforts are underway to transport the injured individuals to nearby hospitals for treatment. The sequence of events leading to this unfortunate incident began when passengers aboard the Bhagalpur-bound Anga Express learned about a fire on the train track. In a bid to escape the potential danger, passengers allegedly jumped off the train onto the tracks.

    Tragically, the unfolding disaster took a dire turn as the individuals who had disembarked were subsequently struck by the Jhajha-Asansol train, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries. Authorities are engaged in rescue and relief operations, striving to provide necessary medical assistance to those affected by this devastating incident.

    According to sources, several individuals disembarked from the Anga Express, which had come to a halt at the Kalajharia Railway Station in Jamtara. Meanwhile, a local train passed by, tragically hitting two individuals who lost their lives on the spot.

    The Anga Express train had stopped due to apparent signs of fire on the tracks, as reported by sources. The identities of the deceased, both passengers of Anga Express, are yet to be ascertained, and their bodies have been transported to Jamtara Sadar Hospital.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 9:17 PM IST
