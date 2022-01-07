  • Facebook
    JDS to counter Congress' Mekedatu rally, to launch 'Jaladhaare' rally from Jan 26

    To counter the Karnataka Congress party's protest and attack the ruling BJP, the JDS party is set to hit the streets with its 'Jaladhaare' rally from January 26. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
    Fearing political extinction, the JDS party that has ruled Karnataka and remained an alliance partner with national parties to be in power in the past has now launched 'Jaladhaare' rally. This rally will cover 180 Assembly segments demanding justice for Karnataka regarding water sharing and financial assistance from the central government for irrigation.

    The party has designed 15 trucks with a water flow theme titled 'Jaladhaare', which will reach various reservoirs across Karnataka. The party plans to make 15 teams and former PM HD Deve Gowda will head 1 team.

    "In the last 75 years, many rivers and streams have been flowing, but our state has been neglected, while the union government has preferred states like TN, Puducherry, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Both the national parties have neglected Karnataka, and this will be highlighted before the public," said HD Kumaraswamy.

    Also read: Don't care about govt's Covid rules, will walk for water: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Mekedatu rally

    The former CM also contended that when he was CM, he met PM Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari and submitted the detailed project report but did not get any response and now plans to take a legal route.

    Coming down heavily on the Congress, Kumaraswamy said the Mekedatu rally by Congress is a political stunt and doing it for a vote bank. He said the Congress party's action will further instigate Tamil Nadu.

    Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar also has extended his invitation for 'Walk for Water' to CM Basavaraj Bommai. The development comes when the government has imposed a weekend curfew and banned all kinds of political rallies. The government also warned of arrest and booking of cases against Congress workers if they violate Covid rules by taking out the rally on Sunday.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
