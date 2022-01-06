J&K: IMD issues avalanche warning, asks people to take precaution as Valley receives snowfall

Heavy rainfall in the lowlands and snowfall at higher elevations have exacerbated cold wave conditions throughout the Jammu region, throwing daily life out of balance.

After "moderate to severe snowfall" in the area, the climate division in Jammu and Kashmir issued an avalanche warning. The snowfall, which began on Wednesday, is expected to continue till January 8, according to the India Meteorological Department. According to the MeT division's advice, the upper areas of J&K have received moderate to heavy snowfall and have become vulnerable to avalanches. It goes on to say that residents in these areas should take measures and avoid avalanche-prone locations. Heavy rainfall in the lowlands and snowfall at higher elevations have exacerbated cold wave conditions throughout the Jammu region, throwing daily life out of balance.

Traffic on the 278-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar national expressway has also been halted. There have been reports of people catching stones and mudslides from the hills above the highway from a variety of sites, including Karol, Samroli, Digdole, and Ramsu. Due to the severe weather, the trip to the Vaishno Devi temple has also been cancelled for Thursday morning.

The average snowfall on Wednesday also resulted in reduced visibility and the cancellation of 37 flights from Srinagar International Airport. The flight cancellations led to chaotic scenes in the airport as many passengers had been left stranded. The tourists had travelled to Kashmir to celebrate the New Year amid the snowfall that had fallen in most areas of the Valley around Christmas.

According to the IMD's prediction issued on Wednesday, western disturbances are expected to leave the country's northern region on January 8 or 9, resulting in improved weather conditions. Meanwhile, a top IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said in their surveillance; there is no different western disturbance from January 9 forward. After that, the environment would improve, he added.

