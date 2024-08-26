Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases first list of 44 candidates; check full list

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (August 26) unveiled its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. This announcement marks the party's formal entry into the electoral fray for the pivotal elections set to take place in the region.

    Among the candidates listed are Arshid Bhat, who will contest from Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, and Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West. Adv. Syed Wazahat will stand for election in Anantnag, while Sushri Shagun Parihar will represent Kishtwar, and Gajay Singh Rana will run from Doda.

    The candidate list was finalised following a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held on Sunday. The meeting, chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, saw participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key committee members. This gathering approved the candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Elections 2024.

    The elections will be conducted in three phases, with voting scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results are expected to be announced on October 4. This will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories in 2019.

    Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP withdrew from the coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP). Following the dissolution of the Assembly by then-Governor Satya Pal Malik, the region has been under Governor's rule.

    The abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the subsequent bifurcation of the state into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have marked significant political changes in the region.

