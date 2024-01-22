PM Modi offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple, unveils 'Jatayu' statue (WATCH)

The ancient Shiv temple at Kuber Tila is undergoing renovation under the supervision of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The prime minister later unveiled a statue of 'Jatayu' on the premises of the Ayodhya Ram temple. He showered flower petals on workers who were involved in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya included a significant spiritual journey within the Ram temple premises. The Kuber Tila is located on the grounds of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited it. During his visit, he offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the historic Shiv temple on the Kuber Tila.

He performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water on the 'Shiva linga') and also did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple. It is believed that a journey to Ayodhya remains incomplete without paying homage to Lord Shiva through 'jalabhishek' at Kuber Tila.

According to mythology, the wealth deity Kuber visited this place centuries ago. Kuber established a Shiva Linga near the birthplace of Lord Rama, initiating the worship of Ram Lalla. The 'Nau Devi' temple on Kuber Tila is composed of idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartikeya, Lord Kuber, and Nandi in addition to Ram Lalla.

Earlier today, the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, an event led by PM Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. During the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, a pivotal event in India's political and religious history, army helicopters adorned the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple by showering it with flower petals.

Marking the conclusion of his 11-day fast, undertaken in anticipation of the ceremony, the Prime Minister also accepted "charnamrit" offered by temple trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri.