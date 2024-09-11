J&K elections 2024: PM Modi to address mega rallies on Sept 14 and 19

PM Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir twice (Sept 14 and 19) to campaign for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections (Sept 18, 25, Oct 1). He will address rallies in Jammu and focus on constituencies in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir twice in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for September 18, 25, and October 1. His first visit to Jammu is on September 14, where he will address two election rallies, including one in Doda district. The BJP is contesting all seats in the Jammu region, aiming to replicate its 2014 success when it won 25 out of 37 seats.

PM Modi's second visit is on September 19, where he will focus on the second phase of constituencies in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts, with voting scheduled for September 25. The BJP is making a strong push to fend off the challenge from Congress, which has allied with the National Conference.

This will be the first election in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, when the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories. The results of the polls will be announced on October 8. PM Modi's visits are seen as a boost to the BJP's campaign in the region.

