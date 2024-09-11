Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K elections 2024: PM Modi to address mega rallies on Sept 14 and 19

    PM Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir twice (Sept 14 and 19) to campaign for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections (Sept 18, 25, Oct 1). He will address rallies in Jammu and focus on constituencies in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts.

    J&K elections 2024: PM Modi to address mega rallies on Sept 14 and 19 dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir twice in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for September 18, 25, and October 1. His first visit to Jammu is on September 14, where he will address two election rallies, including one in Doda district. The BJP is contesting all seats in the Jammu region, aiming to replicate its 2014 success when it won 25 out of 37 seats.

    Also Read: India, Oman to begin joint military exercise 'Al Najah' 2024 from September 13 at Salalah

    PM Modi's second visit is on September 19, where he will focus on the second phase of constituencies in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts, with voting scheduled for September 25. The BJP is making a strong push to fend off the challenge from Congress, which has allied with the National Conference.

    This will be the first election in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, when the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories. The results of the polls will be announced on October 8. PM Modi's visits are seen as a boost to the BJP's campaign in the region.

    Also Read: 'No one can abolish reservation': Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Oman to begin joint military exercise Al Najah 2024 from September 13 at Salalah vkp

    India, Oman to begin joint military exercise 'Al Najah' 2024 from September 13 at Salalah

    Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow line undergoes safety trials; Commercial operations expected by year-end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line undergoes safety trials; Commercial operations expected by year-end

    No one can abolish reservation': Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US gcw

    'No one can abolish reservation': Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-110 September 11 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-110 September 11 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore

    IISc-backed SpaceFields successfully tests India's first AeroSpike rocket engine; know features (WATCH) shk

    IISc-backed SpaceFields successfully tests India's first AeroSpike rocket engine; know features (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Onam 2024: Kondal to Ajayante Randam Moshanam-5 Malayalam movies set to release on Thiruvonam RBA

    Onam 2024: Kondal to Ajayante Randam Moshanam-5 Malayalam movies set to release on Thiruvonam

    Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans warn "Disaster hogi!" RTM

    Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans warn "Disaster hogi!"

    India Oman to begin joint military exercise Al Najah 2024 from September 13 at Salalah vkp

    India, Oman to begin joint military exercise 'Al Najah' 2024 from September 13 at Salalah

    Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora arrives at parent's house amid tragic death of father Anil Arora [WATCH] NTI

    Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora arrives at parents' house amid tragic death of father Anil Arora [WATCH]

    USA to Switzerland: 7 BEST countries in the World ATG

    USA to Switzerland: 7 BEST countries in the World

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon