Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No one can abolish reservation': Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US

    BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, condemned Rahul Gandhi's statements in the US regarding Sikhs, caste census, and quota system. They labeled his comments as "baseless and misleading" and accused him of "hurting security and sentiments of the country."

    No one can abolish reservation': Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday came down heavily on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Sikhs, the caste census, and the quota system besides his meeting with US politician Ilhan Omar, who is known for her anti-India stance, during his three-day visit to the United States.

    Senior leaders labelled Gandhi's US statements "baseless and misleading" and accused him of "hurting security and sentiments of the country," including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and Rajnath Singh.

    Taking to social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Speaking anti-national things and standing with forces that break the country has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the anti-national and anti-reservation agenda of JKNC in Jammu and Kashmir, or speaking anti-India things on foreign forums, Rahul Gandhi has always hurt the security and sentiments of the country.”

    Rahul Gandhi's comments in the US drew criticism from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who described them as "misleading, baseless, and factless." According to him, the Sikh community is valued nationwide for its contribution to preserving Indian culture.

    Rajnath added, "Rahul ji's claim that the NDA government wants to abolish reservation is also completely baseless. Our Prime Minister has strengthened the reservation system for the welfare and development of Dalits, backward classes and tribals."

     

