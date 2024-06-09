Bus carrying pilgrims plunges into gorge after coming under fire in Jammu and Kashmir; terror attack suspected

A bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district plunged into a deep gorge after an attack by suspected terrorists. 10 people were reportedly killed in the incident.

A bus transporting pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district plummeted into a deep gorge on Sunday (June 9) after being fired upon by suspected terrorists, officials reported. The incident occurred in Teryath village in the Poni area, where the bus, packed with devotees, came under attack, according to initial reports from local authorities.

According to reports, 10 people have been killed in the incident.

The vehicle veered off course and plunged into the gorge following the attack. In response, a rescue operation was quickly launched, with reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces hurrying to the scene. Their combined efforts aim to assist survivors and rescue the injured from the challenging terrain.

