Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It was a joke': Vim after backlash over 'first dishwashing liquid for men' ad

    Social media users expressed their displeasure soon after Milind Soman posted an ad on Instagram promoting the product, to emphasise that men should be participating equally in dishwashing and other household chores.

    It was a joke Vim after backlash over first dishwashing liquid for men ad AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Fitness model Milind Soman's new Instagram post that promoted Vim Black, a dishwashing liquid made exclusively for men, had upset a section of social media users. The ad, in a bid to normalise household chores for all, left many offended as they started trolling the actor for gender discrimination.

    Responding to the backlash, Vim clarified by stating that the new campaign for black dishwashing liquid for men "was a joke".

    Also read: Netizens slam Milind Soman for genderising dishwashing; one asked ‘Detergent mein bhi gender hota hai?’ Video

    In a social media post that addressed to "men", the company wrote, "We aren't serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home!" The text on the post read, "Dear men, it was a joke."

    In an open letter, Vim captioned the post as, "Hey guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our bottle hearts!"

    "Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along... You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!" the post read.

    Social media users expressed their displeasure soon after Milind Soman posted an ad on Instagram promoting the product, to emphasise that men should be participating equally in dishwashing and other household chores.

    Also read: 'Vim black for men': How Hindustan Unilever's latest ad is facing backlash

    The ad features a young man bragging in the gym about helping his mom wash the dishes. "Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye. (I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I help my mom sometimes)," he tells a woman.

    Milind Soman then enters the scene and says, "Waah beta waah, kya bragging karri hai. Go on, did you enjoy?" He then shows him a bottle of the black dishwashing liquid and says now he can wash all the dishes and keep on bragging. 

    The ad, however, did not go well with many users. One user said, "Sir!! It is so disappointing to see you endorse such things. What on earth has a detergent liquid got to do with men doing the bare minimum? Why is it being labelled or distinguished on the basis of gender? And what is the fucking point of this?It makes 0 sense!!"

    Another wrote, "Please tell me this a spoof and not a real product. I refuse to believe that we have fallen this deep down the pit hole of idiotic Capitalism."

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details AJR

    Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details

    Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns over MCD defeat; Virendra Sachdeva appointed acting president AJR

    Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns over MCD defeat; Virendra Sachdeva appointed acting president

    Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh AJR

    Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

    Politics of opportunism PM Modi slams opposition in Maharashtra Nagpur address AJR

    India does not need shortcut politics: PM Narendra Modi in Nagpur

    Theres no such thing as silent campaign Congress P Chidambaram on partys loss in Gujarat AJR

    'There's no such thing as silent campaign': Congress' P Chidambaram on party's loss in Gujarat

    Recent Stories

    Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic? Is Disha Patani dating the model? Here's what we know RBA

    Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic? Is Disha Patani dating the model? Here's what we know

    Monalisa SEXY video photos Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua BOLD dance moves in Hili Palang Ke Palai go VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves in ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ go VIRAL

    5 years on a journey for eternity - Virushka Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in-ayh

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details AJR

    Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance is loved by their fans-WATCH NOW RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance is loved by their fans-WATCH NOW

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon