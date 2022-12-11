'It was a joke': Vim after backlash over 'first dishwashing liquid for men' ad

Social media users expressed their displeasure soon after Milind Soman posted an ad on Instagram promoting the product, to emphasise that men should be participating equally in dishwashing and other household chores.

Fitness model Milind Soman's new Instagram post that promoted Vim Black, a dishwashing liquid made exclusively for men, had upset a section of social media users. The ad, in a bid to normalise household chores for all, left many offended as they started trolling the actor for gender discrimination.

Responding to the backlash, Vim clarified by stating that the new campaign for black dishwashing liquid for men "was a joke".

Also read: Netizens slam Milind Soman for genderising dishwashing; one asked ‘Detergent mein bhi gender hota hai?’ Video

In a social media post that addressed to "men", the company wrote, "We aren't serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home!" The text on the post read, "Dear men, it was a joke."

In an open letter, Vim captioned the post as, "Hey guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our bottle hearts!"

"Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along... You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!" the post read.

Social media users expressed their displeasure soon after Milind Soman posted an ad on Instagram promoting the product, to emphasise that men should be participating equally in dishwashing and other household chores.

Also read: 'Vim black for men': How Hindustan Unilever's latest ad is facing backlash

The ad features a young man bragging in the gym about helping his mom wash the dishes. "Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye. (I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I help my mom sometimes)," he tells a woman.

Milind Soman then enters the scene and says, "Waah beta waah, kya bragging karri hai. Go on, did you enjoy?" He then shows him a bottle of the black dishwashing liquid and says now he can wash all the dishes and keep on bragging.

The ad, however, did not go well with many users. One user said, "Sir!! It is so disappointing to see you endorse such things. What on earth has a detergent liquid got to do with men doing the bare minimum? Why is it being labelled or distinguished on the basis of gender? And what is the fucking point of this?It makes 0 sense!!"

Another wrote, "Please tell me this a spoof and not a real product. I refuse to believe that we have fallen this deep down the pit hole of idiotic Capitalism."