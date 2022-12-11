Netizens slam Milind Soman for genderising dishwashing; one asked ‘Detergent mein bhi gender hota hai?’ Video

Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman was trolled for advertising Vim liquid for men. According to internet users, the advertisement perpetuates gender stereotypes while attempting to educate males about domestic tasks.

Milind Soman is well-known now for his fitness zeal, marathons, and hardcore exercises. He spends a lot of time on social media posting fitness videos. Milind's photos and videos frequently go popular on social media. However, he is currently in the news for a different cause.

The actor stunned fans and other internet users with his recent Instagram picture, promoting macho dishwashing solutions. In an apparent attempt to normalise one person doing domestic duties, the company seems to have fostered another stereotype that black is the colour of males and machism.

Also Read: Is Vicky Kaushal bored on his vacay with Katrina Kaif? Check out this video

The video opens in a gym where a young man is seen boasting about helping his mom do the dishes. “I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I often help my mom, we should.” Milind Soman then enters the frame saying, “Wow, what a brag. Go on, did you enjoy? Now, here is Vim Black (which shows a bottle of dishwashing liquid). Now wash all the dishes and keep on bragging.”

The video ends with the actor holding the bottle and saying, "Vim Black, easier to clean, more to boast about." As the name implies, the bottle in the film is black rather than the brand's customary yellow or green.

Milind Soman shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Vim Black – dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag.”

Also Read: Top 5 actors loved for their performances on OTT platforms in 2022 - READ on to know

Later, Milind Soman got trolled for the same, one wrote, “For men? Kyu? Yellow wale mein kya problem hai?,” commented one user.

“Jokes apart, chores are not gender specific Ghar sabka hai, ghar ke kam bhi sabke hain!,” added another user. “Detergent mein bhi gender hota hein Aaj hi pata chala,” counted another user.

Another fan hit out saying, “Yeah, of course! Some men need a ‘Vim black for men’ to be able to feel manly enough to do the dishes because regular Vim mein lagta hai k bartan dhona bhi (makes you feel that washing dishes) is a woman’s job!”

On criticised the actor for the genderisation of a household chore, “This is so wrong, Kaam ko genderise kar lia. Matlab black bole toh manly hogaya. C’mon! C’mon! Yeh kya kia,” while another user commented, “Actually a better ad would be if the man would be shown washing the dishes with this n woman getting attracted to him… AXE effect se bhi jyada effective rahega.”

A third user commented, “Yeah, of course ! Some men need a ‘Vim black for men’ to be able to feel manly enough to do the dishes because regular Vim mein lagta hai k bartan dhona bhi.”

Vim has been called out for introducing dishwashing liquid for guys, claiming that it exacerbates the already-existing gender difference in society. While the intention was to normalise completing domestic duties for everybody, it hurt people's feelings even more.

On the work front, Milind Soman will play Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency.'