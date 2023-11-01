Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is there a George Soros link to Apple security alerts on Opposition MPs' iPhones?

    It has come to light that the security threat messages received on Tuesday did not originate from Apple, as initially believed, but rather from a non-profit organization associated with George Soros called Access Now.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns about a potential link between the American billionaire George Soros-funded organization, 'Access Now,' and security notifications received exclusively by opposition leaders in India. It has come to light that the security threat messages received on Tuesday did not originate from Apple, as initially believed, but rather from a non-profit organization associated with George Soros called Access Now.

    Also read: Elon Musk slams George Soros: 'He is doing things that erode fabric of society' (WATCH)

    The revelation has prompted questions from social media users and leaders alike, including Sanjeev Sanyal, the Principal Economic Advisor to the Government of India. They expressed astonishment at how an external entity could send messages that appeared to be legitimate, exploiting the Apple operating system.

    A section of the security alert shared online by leaders like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor contained a reference to seeking expert help from the Digital Security Helpline at AccessNow, a non-profit organization. This raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the organization's involvement.

    Access Now describes itself as a global non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding and expanding digital rights for users worldwide. Their mission encompasses defending internet freedom, privacy, and digital security, with a focus on protecting individuals from digital threats, censorship, and online surveillance. Notable supporters and funders of Access Now have included the Ford Foundation, the Knight Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations backed by George Soros.

    In response to these revelations, the BJP's IT cell chief insinuated a "sinister plot" and noted Rahul Gandhi's prompt reaction to the situation.

    Also read: Apple must explain why threat notifications were sent; Govt will probe: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had also voiced concerns, demanding an explanation from Apple regarding the 'threat notifications' sent to individuals in over 150 countries. He pointed out that this inquiry was necessary given Apple's repeated claims of prioritizing privacy and device security. Chandrasekhar emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding citizens' privacy and the need for transparency in this matter.

    Chandrasekhar emphasized that Apple should clarify whether their devices are genuinely secure, addressing the issue of the notifications. He underlined the government's commitment to upholding citizen privacy while seeking answers regarding the state actor referenced in the notifications.

    This development has raised significant questions about digital security and the involvement of non-profit organizations like Access Now in issues related to privacy and security alerts sent to political figures in India.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
