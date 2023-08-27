Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is it okay to name Chandrayaan-3 landing site as Shiva Shakti? Watch Sadhguru's reply

    "Shiva Shakti are the basis of all physical creation. It is very insightful and appropriate that the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot has been named Shiv Shakti. Shiva Shakti are not the names of Gods and Goddesses; they are two fundamental forces," Sadhguru said.

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru has termed as 'insightful' and 'appropriate' the naming of the Chandrayaan-3 mission landing spot on the Moon as Shiv Shakti. 

    In a video posted on his handle on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the founder of the Isha Foundation said, "Shiva Shakti are two fundamental forces that are the basis of all physical creation. Clockwise and anti-clockwise, masculine and feminine, Ida and Pingala. One significant aspect of this phenomenon is Somashekhara -- moon-adorned. It is very insightful and appropriate that the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot has been named Shiv Shakti."

    Sadhguru's response came following a query from an attendee of Sadhguru Darshan at the Isha Yoga Centre who sought to know whether it was appropriate to use words from one culture to name a spot on a celestial body.

    Prime Minister Modi had on Saturday announced that the point where the moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 touched down would be known as 'Shiv Shakti'.

    He said, "You are well aware that there is a scientific tradition of naming the touchdown point of space missions. India has decided to name the part of the moon on which our Chandrayaan has landed. The point where Chandrayaan-3's moon lander has landed will now be known as 'Shiv Shakti'. Shiva contains the resolution for the welfare of humanity and 'Shakti' gives us the ability to fulfil those resolutions. The 'Shiv Shakti' point of the Moon gives the sense of a connection between Kanyakumari and the Himalayas." 

    "Our sages have said that the mind with which we perform our duties, give motion to thoughts and science, and which is present within everyone, that mind should be associated with auspicious and beneficial resolutions. To fulfil these auspicious resolutions of the mind, the blessings of Shakti are essential. And this power is our women-power; our mothers and sisters. It has been said that from creation to destruction, the basis of the entire universe is woman-power. You all have seen the major role played by our women scientists, the women power of the country in Chandrayaan-3. The 'Shiv Shakti' point of the moon will witness this scientific and philosophical thinking of India for centuries. This Shiv Shakti Point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science only for the welfare of humanity," he added.

