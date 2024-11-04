Iranian couple offers namaz inside temple near Taj Mahal, apologises after locals object, create ruckus| WATCH

An Iranian couple found themselves in trouble after they offered namaz inside a Hindu temple near the eastern gate of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Iranian couple offers namaz inside temple near Taj Mahal, apologises after locals object, create ruckus (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

An Iranian couple found themselves in trouble after they offered namaz inside a Hindu temple near the eastern gate of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The tourists, unaware of the location's religious significance, chose the temple courtyard for prayers, believing it to be a clean and quiet space to perform namaaz.

“We offered prayers in the temple as we found it clean and couldn’t find a mosque nearby,” the couple said.

The incident quickly attracted attention from locals, who not only objected to the tourists' actions but also informed the police about the incident. Tensions flared as people gathered, leading to calls for the tourists’ passports to verify their identity and intentions. 

Apologetic and visibly unsettled by the reaction, the Iranian tourists expressed that their actions were unintentional and were never meant to offend anyone’s religious beliefs. "We chose the spot because it was peaceful and clean. We did not realize it was a temple," the man explained, adding that their intention was simply to observe their faith.

The couple's prompt apology seemed to ease the situation, acknowledging the cultural differences that may have contributed to the misunderstanding.

Also read: Three Muslim men dress as Sadhus to hide identity, ask for donations in UP, video sparks outrage (WATCH)

