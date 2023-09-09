Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Bharat Mandapam: The host venue of G20 Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on July 26, 2023. It was the vision of the Prime Minister for the Indian capital to have a state-of-the-art cultural facility for hosting international events.

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Bharat Mandapam is the official venue for the 18th G20 Summit. The Indian government inaugurated the cultural complex on July 26 this year in New Delhi. The Centre decided to build the hosting venue for the specific use of the G20 Summit.

    Bharat Mandapam was built with an estimated price of Rs 2,700 crores. Though it was constructed in the view of G20 summit but the massive venue will serve the purpose of hosting various international events in the future.

    Here's everything you need to know about Bharat Mandapam:

    The total campus area of the IECC complex is the largest in India. It holds a total campus area of 123 acres in the busy part of New Delhi.

    Bharat Mandapam is designed in such a way that can host International exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, and conferences. It is provided with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, a business center. The amphitheater in the building can host 3,000 business individuals.

     

    Bharat Mandapam will be built with a special design of Shankha’ (conch shell) depicting an important facet of the Indian civilization. It also has wall art depicting India’s traditional art and culture.

    Even the main convention center has popular art designs of tribal arts. It also has a 5G-enabled completely Wi-Fi-covered campus, and 10G Intranet connectivity. 

    Even the parking facility is built with state of the art facilities. It has a mind boggling capacity of 5,500 vehicle parking pass for the convenience of the visitors.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
