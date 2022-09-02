Vikrant not just a warship... It is India's answer to obstacles: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant had filled the country with a new sense of confidence and belief and that the ship was the symbol of New India's potential.

Amid the fast-evolving geopolitical scenario and growing Chinese activities in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that the region was a big defence priority for the government now.

Speaking at the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier commissioning ceremony at Kochi, PM Modi said: "In the past, security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have long been ignored. But today, this area is a big defence priority, and we are working in every direction from increasing the budget for the Navy to increasing its capabilities."

It must be noted that presently the Indo-Pacific accounts for 40 per cent of global trade and 62 per cent of the global gross domestic products. About 80 per cent of the entire seaborne oil trade flows through the Indian Ocean. With the commissioning of the Vikrant, India now becomes the sixth country to make a warship bigger than 40,000 tonnes.

On the occasion, the prime minister said: "The commissioning of INS Vikrant is an important landmark. It is not just a warship, but the outcome of 21st century India's work and determination."

He also stated that a strong India would pave the way for a peaceful and safe world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant had filled the country with a new sense of confidence and belief and that the ship was the symbol of New India's potential.

"When India resolves to do something, no goal, no objective is unachievable. Today, India is one of the few nations building state-of-the-art defence technologies," he said during the commissioning ceremony.

Pointing out that INS Vikrant is the symbol of New India's potential, hardwork and commitment, Prime Minister Modi said: "If challenges are large, obstacles are many, then India's answer is Vikrant."

INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new sense of confidence and belief, he said, adding that the commissioning of the aircraft carrier is a testament to our strong resolve for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The 45,000-tonne warship, which was commissioned on Friday, will take nearly two years to get into functional deployment.

In his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the commissioning of INS Vikrant as the onset of 'Amritkal'. "INS Vikrant is a glowing symbol of an aspirational and self-reliant 'New India'. It is an icon of pride, power and resolve of the nation. Its commissioning is an unprecedented achievement in the path of building indigenous warships. Indian Navy's tradition is 'old ships never die'," he said.

