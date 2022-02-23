  • Facebook
    Indore: Student gets bluetooth device surgically implanted in ear to cheat in MBBS exam

    According to media reports, the incident happened after the student was admitted in the college and repeatedly failed in his exams. This was his last chance to clear the exam. 
     

    Indore, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    In a bizarre incident in Indore, a student taking the final MBBS test at a Mahatma Gandhi Medical Institution had a miniature Bluetooth device surgically implanted in his ear to easily cheat in the exam. According to media reports, the incident happened after the student was admitted in the college and repeatedly failed in his exams. This was his last chance to clear the exam. 

    Speaking to the media, Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of the medical college, said the student was taking the General Medicine test with 78 other students when a flying squad of the Devi Ahilya Bai University led by its deputy registrar Rachna Thakur arrived. He said a team member frisked the student and discovered a cell phone in the inside pocket of his pants. The phone was turned on and linked to a Bluetooth device. The investigators, however, did not discover a Bluetooth device on the pupil. After further interrogation, the student admitted that an ENT surgeon had implanted a skin-colored tiny Bluetooth device in his ear.

    In another incident, the team also discovered another student with a small SIM-powered gadget and a mini Bluetooth device, but the student assured the squad that it was not surgically placed and could be withdrawn with a pin. According to reports, the gadgets have been forwarded to an internal examination committee, which will decide whether to file a police report for employing unfair tactics in an exam.

    Also Read | Train set ablaze by students protesting against ‘cheating’ in Railways entrance exam

    Also Read | Conman from Kerala who duped over 30 women across India arrested near Mumbai

    Also Read | Rajasthan: Bluetooth slippers worth Rs 16 lakh used to cheat in REET 2021; 5 arrested

