An IndiGo flight from Patna to Ranchi made an emergency landing after a bird hit near Ranchi. All 175 passengers and crew are safe, though the aircraft sustained damage. Engineers are assessing it.

Around 175 passengers aboard an IndiGo flight had a narrow escape after the aircraft was hit by a bird and had to make an emergency landing at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport on Monday afternoon.

Emergency landing after bird strike

Ranchi airport authority has confirmed that the IndiGo flight experienced a bird strike at an altitude of 4 thousand feet (some 12 nautical miles) away from Ranchi.

According to RR Maurya, Director of Birsa Munda Airport, the flight was coming from Patna and was about 10 to 12 nautical miles from Ranchi when it encountered the bird hit at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet.

"The pilot took immediate action and made a safe emergency landing at 1.14 pm," Maurya said.

Vulture believed to have caused damage

Maurya added that the aircraft, an Airbus A320, suffered a dent after being hit by a vulture. "All the passengers and crew are safe. Engineers are now assessing the damage," he said.

Flight was scheduled to continue to Kolkata

Another official noted that after reaching Ranchi, the flight was scheduled to depart for Kolkata. Due to the incident, that leg of the journey was affected.