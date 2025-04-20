IndiGo flight 6E-653 passengers, traveling from Pune to Patna, experienced a harrowing moment as a powerful laser beam interfered with the aircraft's descent into Jayprakash Narayan International Airport.​

Passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E-653 experienced a tense moment on April 17, Thursday evening when a powerful laser beam interfered with the aircraft's landing approach at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan International Airport.

The incident occurred around 6:40 PM as the flight, arriving from Pune, was preparing to land.​

According to airport officials, a DJ laser light, likely emanating from a nearby wedding venue, struck the cockpit, momentarily impairing the pilot's vision and disrupting the aircraft's stability, reports The Times of India. Demonstrating commendable composure, the pilot managed to safely land the aircraft. Subsequently, the plane proceeded to its next scheduled destination, Ahmedabad.​

In response to the incident, airport authorities have urged local law enforcement to take stringent action against individuals using laser beams near the airport premises, the TOI report said.

Teams from the airport and Phulwarisharif police stations promptly initiated an investigation to identify the source of the laser light. Air Traffic Control officials emphasized the severity of such incidents, noting that pilots can be temporarily blinded by laser beams, posing significant risks during critical phases of flight.​

"Such occurrences are particularly prevalent during the wedding season," an ATC official remarked. "Marriage halls in areas like Gola Road often use DJ lights, which can inadvertently interfere with aircraft operations." Santosh Kumar, Station House Officer of the airport police station, stated that while efforts are underway to trace the origin of the laser beam, the exact source has yet to be identified.​

Recurring threat to aviation safety

This incident is not isolated. Similar occurrences have been reported across various Indian airports, raising concerns about aviation safety.​

In February 2024, pilots of IndiGo flight 6E 223 from Bengaluru to Kolkata reported vision disruptions due to powerful laser lights during landing at Kolkata airport. ​

In March 2024, pilots of IndiGo flight 6E 342 from Patna to Kolkata were momentarily blinded by a laser beam near Ganganagar, approximately 7 km from the airport. ​

In November 2023, a SpiceJet pilot reported being distracted by laser lights during landing at Kolkata airport. ​

In August 2016, pilots from Air India and Jet Airways reported laser beam distractions while landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. ​

These incidents underscore the pressing need for stricter enforcement of regulations prohibiting the use of laser beams near airport vicinities. Authorities are considering measures such as public awareness campaigns and stricter penalties to deter such hazardous activities.​

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has previously issued advisories against the use of laser lights near airports, emphasizing the potential dangers they pose to flight operations. As investigations continue, aviation authorities reiterate their commitment to ensuring passenger safety and preventing future occurrences of such incidents.​