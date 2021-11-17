Planning a liquor party at home in Lucknow? Apply for license

According to the instructions issued by the Excise Department, now you have to get a license before having a liquor party at home.

If you are in Lucknow and want to throw a liquor party for your friends at home, you will require a home license for the same or you may end up inviting trouble home. That's because the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department is reportedly issued guidelines to tighten the noose on anyone who indulges in a liquor party without a license. Angered by inaction against those who organise liquor parties without a license in Lucknow, the District Magistrate has issued instructions to the excise department to take strict steps.

Following directions from Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash, the Excise Department has decided to take action against those who arrange liquor parties at home. According to the instructions issued by the Excise Department, now you have to get a license before having a liquor party at home. The Excise Department has fixed the license fee for partying at home at Rs 4,000 for 6 hours. And if you want to stock liquor at home above a certain quantity, the annual license fee would be Rs 12,000 along with a security deposit of Rs 51,000.

The department will also initiate action on unlicensed parties in hotels. Liquor will not be allowed to be served in marriage processions and hotels without a license. At the same time, the fee for 6 hours for parties to be held in hotels has been fixed at Rs 11,000. To make restaurant owners realise that they were serious, excise officials carried out raids at some restaurants, confiscated foreign liquor bottles and booked the owners of these restaurants.

