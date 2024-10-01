Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Southern Railway just solve Tirupati rush? Extra coaches added to 8 trains!

    To manage the increasing crowd on trains, Southern Railway has attached additional coaches to 8 trains going to Tirupati. This initiative aims to reduce congestion and provide a more comfortable journey for passengers.

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Train congestion - When will it be resolved?

    When traveling, the public often prefers trains over buses or personal vehicles due to the safety and basic amenities offered. However, in recent years, there has been an increase in overcrowding on trains, causing difficulties even for passengers with reservations.

    To address this issue, Indian Railways has been implementing various plans to reduce congestion. One such measure includes adding extra coaches to trains with high passenger demand. In line with this, additional coaches are being attached to trains running from Chennai to other states.

    Railway announces good news

    During the special month of Purattasi, known for attracting crowds to Perumal temples, the number of travelers to Tirupati has been increasing daily. In response, Southern Railway has announced good news for passengers. Additional coaches will be attached to 8 trains going to Tirupati. Southern Railway has issued a notification detailing the changes:

    Train No. 16057 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Tirupati Sapthagiri Express will be augmented with one General Second Class Coach and one Chair Car from Dr. MGR Chennai Central from 2nd October to 15th October 2024.

    Additional coaches for Tirupati trains

    Train No. 16058 Tirupati-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express will also be augmented with one General Second Class Coach and one Chair Car from Tirupati from 2nd October to 15th October 2024.

    Train No. 16053 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Tirupati Express will be augmented with one General Second Class Coach and one Chair Car from Dr. MGR Chennai Central during the same period.

    Two additional coaches attached to 8 trains

    Train No. 16054 Tirupati-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express will be similarly augmented from 2nd October to 15th October 2024.

    Train No. 22616 Coimbatore-Tirupati Superfast Express will receive an additional General Second Class Coach and one Chair Car from 3rd October to 15th October 2024.

    General and chair car coaches attached

    Train No. 22615 Tirupati-Coimbatore Superfast Express will be augmented with one General Second Class Coach and one Chair Car from Tirupati from 3rd October to 16th October 2024.

    Train No. 22617 Tirupati-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express, via Katpadi and Jolarpettai, will be augmented with one General Second Class Coach and one Chair Car from Tirupati from 4th October to 15th October 2024.

    Solution to overcrowding

    Train No. 22618 SMVT Bengaluru-Tirupati Superfast Express, via Jolarpettai and Katpadi, will be augmented with one General Second Class Coach and one Chair Car from SMVT Bengaluru from 5th October to 16th October 2024. This will help alleviate congestion, providing passengers with more comfortable travel options.

