Indian Navy Officers narrowly escape after parachutes entangle during rehearsal (WATCH)

Two Indian Navy MARCOS officers narrowly escaped injury when their parachutes entangled during a rehearsal for the Eastern Naval Command's Operational Demonstration in Visakhapatnam, but were rescued promptly.

In a heart-stopping incident, two Indian Navy officers, members of the elite MARCOS (Marine Commandos), narrowly escaped disaster during a rehearsal for the Eastern Naval Command's Operational Demonstration in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Their parachutes became entangled mid-air, causing them to plummet into the water at Rama Krishna Beach.

Fortunately, the prompt response of rescue teams ensured the officers emerged unharmed. The incident occurred during preparations for the ENC's grand Operational Demonstration, scheduled to take place today which is attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as the chief guest.

Eyewitnesses described the dramatic scene, where one officer was descending with the national flag while the other's parachute got entangled, causing both to lose altitude rapidly and fall into the water near the shore. Rescue boats quickly reached the scene, bringing the officers to safety.

The Operational Demonstration will put on display the Indian Navy's advanced capabilities through various activities. The event will feature high-speed maneuvers by warships, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and flying operations by fighters, amphibious assaults, live slithering operations, and combat free fall by MARCOS.

Additionally, the event will have unique displays such as the Horn Pipe Dance by the Sea Cadets Corps and the Beating Retreat Ceremony by the ENC band, which shows the Navy's discipline and versatility.

