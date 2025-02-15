Indian drone maker AKSI Aerospace goes global, bags order from European market

Hyderabad-based AKSI Aerospace Group secures an Rs 85 crore deal with FIXAR Global to manufacture FIXAR 025 drones in India. The company pioneers indigenous drone technology for global markets, including surveillance and agriculture.

Bengaluru: Within a shorter span of establishment of drone or unmanned aerial vehicles ecosystem in the country, an Indian indigenous drone manufacturing company went beyond the country and secured order for the global market.

During the Aero India 2025, Hyderabad-based AKSI Aerospace Group announced a strategic agreement with European firm FIXAR Global for licensed drone manufacturing in India, valued at Rs 85 crore.

Under this deal, AKSI Aerospace Group will manufacture the FIXAR 025 drone. An innovative drone, FIXAR 025 drone combines full-body lift design and an endurance of 3 hours with payload capacity of 10 Kg. It will significantly enhance surveillance and security.

Asianet Newsable spoke to AKSI Aerospace Group’s founder Pankaj Akula to understand about the company’s forays into the global market and its production line.

“With our existing factory, we have started attracting global customers. The company like FIXAR Group, who are selling their drones in over 35 countries, has technically evaluated our technologies and manufacturing processes and finally placed an order for Rs 85 crore for manufacturing of their product to the global market. There are many orders in the pipeline,” Pankaj Akula told Asianet Newsable.

Talking about his product, Akula said: “We have an innovative product like a quad-copter which can fly for 90 minutes in one stretch. It is such a low cost. They are approximately 5000 dollar. We are almost half of what is available in the global market with same specifications.”

“This system is successfully flight tested in northern command.”

“This is thoroughly flying in the high altitude, low temperature, and high wind velocity and at a very nominal cost. We have started to build the indigenize the system all from bottoms up. Everything component, every system, algorithm, system design have been done in-house,” the AKSI Aerospace Group founder said.

Speaking about the agri drone, he said: “Our Agri drone is very unique. The primary reason for what we wanted to do here is to make it very optimal even in the global market in terms of price. We have implemented extremely complex flight control algorithms to stabilize highly disruptive …imbalancer and stabilize the aircraft and make it very economically viable product.”

“The second very innovation is that we have very inclined positioning of our rotors at 10 degree. These are not horizontal. Just imagine that a car is having inclined tyres and if you cross a speed of 40 the car will topple. It is same with the aircraft. If you incline the motor and everything the aircraft will… but any fighter first you introduce any instability and then correct for it. Then what’s come out is very wonderful product.”

“Even the very inexperienced pilots can do incorrect commands nothing will happen to this aircraft as it is tested for its limit like a fighter. My career started with fighter jets so I have read it like fighter so that nobody can make it crash even with the improper commands.”

“We are looking at very economically price around 2,500 dollars in the global market. We are currently looking for sale in the global market. We have already got an order for Indonesian market, Malaysian market and we are in talks with three African countries. So because of the globally competitive price with all our indigenous sub-systems in our factory based at Hyderabad. We have serial production capability to be abled to supply to the global market. These are the products for the agricultural market.”

Speaking about his company, Pankaj Akula said: “There are 9 companies under the AKSI Aerospace, where we have followed the bottom-ups approach where we started the development of core competent technologies which are very crucial for the development of the drones. We started with successful development of our indigenous auto pilot system. Then we proceeded with the development of indigenous battery system. Then we started with development of our complete indigenous aircraft/drone.”

AKSI Aerospace leverages its expertise in end-to-end indigenous development of drone subsystems—such as navigation systems, propulsion, batteries, airframe composites, and imaging systems.

By manufacturing these critical components in-house, AKSI is reducing India’s dependence on Chinese imports, while ensuring trust-worthy, secure and high-quality drone production.

About FIXAR Global

FIXAR Global is a leading software and aircraft design developer, powering commercial autonomous drones for industrial applications.

FIXAR has a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, offering world-class drone solutions through an extensive network of distribution partners.



