Aero India 2025: WB Group and L&T join forces to advance autonomous drone capabilities

WB India and L&T have signed an MoU to develop collaborative autonomy solutions for unmanned aerial platforms. This partnership will focus on decentralized collaborative autonomy, enabling drones to operate with minimal human intervention and enhancing surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Indian Armed Forces.

Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

Bengaluru: Aiming to tap the growing defence market, Polish defence giant WB Group’s subsidiary firm WB India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s leading private sector entity Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to develop collaborative autonomy solutions for unmanned aerial platforms, marking a significant step in India's push for next-generation defence technologies.

Also Read: Modi-Trump meet: Stryker, Javelin to be co-produced in India; procurement of 6 additional P-8I this year

Under this collaboration, WB India and L&T will focus on decentralised collaborative autonomy—a cutting-edge approach that enables drones to operate in tandem with minimal human intervention. 

This next-generation Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) technology is set to enhance surveillance, reconnaissance, and operational capabilities, catering to the Indian Armed Forces' evolving battlefield requirements.

India's rapidly expanding defence-tech sector is fueling demand for autonomous systems, with border security challenges and military modernisation efforts driving new procurement initiatives. 

WB Group is seen as a global leader in rugged and battle-tested UAS solutions and has already established a presence in India, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to bolster domestic defence manufacturing. 

The company's flagship product, FlyEye reconnaissance drones, has been demonstrated in India, with ongoing procurement interest from the Indian Army, further reinforcing its market potential.

As this edition of Aero India comes to an end on Friday, the WB India-L&T partnership signals a broader industry shift toward indigenous autonomous systems and AI-driven defence solutions. 

“With growing investment in drone technologies and networked warfare capabilities, WB Group is positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of India's defence sector.”

Also Read: US to provide F-35 stealth fighter planes to India; Trump makes big announcement during meeting with PM Modi

