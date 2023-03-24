Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Democracy officially declared dead today...' Mamata, Kejriwal slam BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Opposition leaders have come out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remark on the "Modi surname". 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    "The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha is shocking. The country is passing through very difficult times. They have kept the whole country scared. One hundred thirty crore people will have to unite against their (BJP) arrogance," Delhi chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

    "Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, had said that the leaders of the opposition should understand what is going to be the way of fighting, and this dictatorial step has confirmed the same! Only Rahul Gandhi's membership has not been cancelled; Indian democracy is officially declared dead today!" Manoj Kumar Jha, National Spokesperson of Rashtriya Janata Dal.

    "It is condemnable that the BJP is now using the criminal defamation route to target opposition leaders and disqualify them as done with Rahul Gandhi now. This comes on top of the gross misuse of ED/CBI against the opposition. Resist and defeat such authoritarian assaults," Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India-Marxist.

    "In Prime Minister Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
