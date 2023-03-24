'BJP engaged in revenge politics against Rahul Gandhi...' Wayanad protests its MP's disqualification

Congress, and even local CPI-M leaders, said that the action against Rahul Gandhi showed that BJP had scant regard for democracy in the country.

The Congress party and a section of Left workers in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified from the Parliament on Friday, accused the BJP of engaging in revenge politics against the Gandhi scion.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remark on the "Modi surname".

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a notification, said that it would be effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

KPCC executive member Paulose K L said his party would seek legal options to fight the "fascist move" of the BJP government.

"Gandhi has been fighting relentlessly against the BJP-led fascist government. His voice cannot be silenced. Now all the opposition party leaders have come out in support of him," Paulose told PTI.

Another senior Congress leader from the District, K A Abraham, said the general public had understood the revenge politics against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

"The action was a political move against Rahul Gandhi. BJP is engaged in revenge politics against Rahul Gandhi. The public sentiment has now turned against the BJP government," Abraham told reporters here.

A local CPI(M) leader from the constituency, on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the action against Gandhi showed that BJP had scant regard for democracy in the country.

Johnson Kurukkanmoola, a Wayanad resident and a Left supporter, said there was a general sentiment among the public that the BJP government was unnecessarily targeting Rahul Gandhi. "We all know that it's the BJP ruling the Centre and how they are attacking the opposition," he said.

