Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP engaged in revenge politics against Rahul Gandhi...' Wayanad protests its MP's disqualification

    Congress, and even local CPI-M leaders, said that the action against Rahul Gandhi showed that BJP had scant regard for democracy in the country.

    BJP engaged in revenge politics Wayanad protests MP Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    The Congress party and a section of Left workers in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified from the Parliament on Friday, accused the BJP of engaging in revenge politics against the Gandhi scion.

    Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remark on the "Modi surname". 

    Also Read: 'Targetted for questioning Modi-Adani links...' Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a notification, said that it would be effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

    KPCC executive member Paulose K L said his party would seek legal options to fight the "fascist move" of the BJP government. 

    "Gandhi has been fighting relentlessly against the BJP-led fascist government. His voice cannot be silenced. Now all the opposition party leaders have come out in support of him," Paulose told PTI.

    Another senior Congress leader from the District, K A  Abraham, said the general public had understood the revenge politics against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

    "The action was a political move against Rahul Gandhi. BJP is engaged in revenge politics against Rahul Gandhi. The public sentiment has now turned against the BJP government," Abraham told reporters here.

    A local CPI(M) leader from the constituency, on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the action against Gandhi showed that BJP had scant regard for democracy in the country.

    Johnson Kurukkanmoola, a Wayanad resident and a Left supporter, said there was a general sentiment among the public that the BJP government was unnecessarily targeting Rahul Gandhi. "We all know that it's the BJP ruling the Centre and how they are attacking the opposition," he said. 

    Also Read: Who is Purnesh Modi, whose complaint sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail?

    Also Read: 'No change in Rahul Gandhi's conduct...' Surat court's 168-page verdict

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Member of Lok Sabha after Surat court sentencing in defamation case

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tremors continue to jolt North India: 6 tips to protect yourself during an earthquake snt

    Tremors continue to jolt North India: 6 tips to protect yourself during an earthquake

    India authorities to construct public urinal near UK High Commissioner's house, but British say 'No' AJR

    Indian authorities plan to construct public urinal near UK High Commissioner's house, British say 'No'

    Targetted for questioning Modi-Adani links Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    'Targetted for questioning Modi-Adani links...' Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Rahul Gandhi disqualified, mentions THESE names AJR

    Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Rahul Gandhi disqualified, mentions THESE names

    Who is Purnesh Modi, whose complaint sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail? AJR

    Who is Purnesh Modi, whose complaint sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail?

    Recent Stories

    25 year old trans flight attendant featured in United Airlines ad found dead at home gcw

    25-year-old trans flight attendant, featured in United Airlines ad, found dead at home

    Krunal Pandya turns 32: Here is how brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa Stankovic and wife Pankhuri Sharma wished him-ayh

    Krunal Pandya turns 32: Here's how brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa and wife Pankhuri wished him

    Tremors continue to jolt North India: 6 tips to protect yourself during an earthquake snt

    Tremors continue to jolt North India: 6 tips to protect yourself during an earthquake

    India authorities to construct public urinal near UK High Commissioner's house, but British say 'No' AJR

    Indian authorities plan to construct public urinal near UK High Commissioner's house, British say 'No'

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes RBA

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon