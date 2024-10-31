Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali after border disengagement along LAC

Indian and Chinese troops marked Diwali by exchanging sweets along the LAC after completing disengagement at Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh. This step, endorsed by both countries' leaders, follows negotiations aimed at restoring peace and enabling patrols after 2020’s border tensions.

Indian and Chinese troops celebrated Diwali on Thursday with the traditional exchange of sweets at multiple points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to Army sources. This goodwill gesture followed a significant breakthrough in the long-standing border tension between the two nations, as both sides completed the disengagement process at key friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The disengagement at Depsang Plains and Demchok was completed on Wednesday, marking a step toward peace in the region after prolonged tensions since 2020. This process involved moving troops, weapons, equipment, and temporary shelters back to positions they held before April 2020. It is viewed as a crucial move towards de-escalation along the disputed border and is expected to enable the resumption of routine patrols in the region.



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated on October 21 that the recent agreement was the result of several weeks of negotiations between Indian and Chinese representatives. He expressed optimism that this milestone would ease tensions that had remained since the violent Galwan Valley clash in 2020, one of the worst confrontations along the India-China border since 1962.

The agreement received formal endorsement from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23. The leaders discussed the new terms of patrolling and disengagement along the LAC during a bilateral meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.



Following the disengagement, ground-level commanders from both sides will coordinate to establish safe patrolling protocols, likely beginning with meetings between brigadiers and other officers. This approach is expected to help ensure the smooth and secure management of border activities, gradually restoring stability along the LAC.

The exchange of sweets on Diwali served as a symbolic move towards normalizing relations between India and China, adding a hopeful tone to the latest de-escalation efforts. Army sources noted that this practice is a customary gesture of goodwill and camaraderie during festive occasions, reinforcing diplomatic progress in the region.

