Indian Army pushes air defence modernisation with 220 successor guns, VSHORADS, QRSAM and more

Indian Army is accelerating the modernization drive of its several arms and wings. The Indian Army’s Corps of Air Defence has been inducting a range of new systems with new technologies factoring in the new realities.

New Delhi: With the fast evolving geopolitical situation and security landscape, the Indian Army has been accelerating the modernization drive of its several arms and wings.

The Indian Army’s Corps of Air Defence has been inducting a range of new systems with new technologies factoring in the new realities.

Among a number of defence weapons and equipment, the Army Air Defence is looking to induct counter unmanned aerial systems (UCAS), indigenous gun systems with smart ammunition, QRSAM, MRSAM, GM (SP) and VSHORADS.

Also read: The DEADLIEST shot! How Indian Army snipers are changing the face of combat | Explained

220 Successor guns

The Indian Army, which had issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) in 2021 for 220 air defence guns, will conduct trials in July this year.

In an informal briefing with the mediapersons, Army Air Defence Director General Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha said, “The fashion of guns is back and the Indian Army has sustained them for good reason and these guns can be effectively used with fragmentation ammunition.”

These gun systems will replace the ageing L-70 and ZU -23mm.

The RFI for 1, 41,576 rounds of indigenous SMART fragmentation ammunition has been out to the industry. “Every round can be programmed in SMART ammunition with 17 rounds of HE can be roughly equated to 1 round of smart. It increases kill probability and reduces logistics.”

“23mm guns are fair weather but with a huge rate of fire. It is very effective in current form but we have taken out an RFI for fragmented ammunition for this also.”

Stating that the Army is not looking for any import of the gun systems, Lt Gen D'Cunha said: “It is likely that the contract for indigenous successor gun systems will be signed in May-June next year.”

Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS)

The Indian Army officer said that the DRDO has carried out some tests but the final version is awaited. As for the total requirement, he said, “Quantum of VSHORADs is huge but we may look for some number urgently.”

He said that the Indian Army will soon issue a RFI for VSHORADS. He added that with regards to VSHORADS, “We need to carry out cost benefit analysis and it would be cost prohibitive to use missiles against all drones.” He was of the view that the fragmentation ammunition is the way forward.

Also read: Defence Ministry inks contract worth Rs 820 crore for armed forces' modernisation drive

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM)

With a likely range of 30-km, the Indian Army has planned to induct the QRSAM in a large number both wheeled and tracked.

“In next 4-5 months, we will be signing a contract in this regard.”

GM(SP)

“We will be issued a RFI in a couple of months for the gun system with fragmentation ammunition and missiles with 8-10 km range. With this a plethora of Russian equipment will be sustained.”

He further added that a large number is required for mechanised formation.

Akash missile system

“We have signed a contract for procurement of two regiments of Akash missile systems. Trials have been carried out in the high altitude.

He also added that the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) has been inducted and firing of the system is being planned.”

On being asked about the integration of artificial intelligence in the air defence system, he said: “This huge challenge has to be met with the huge data numbers of drones being managed in a constricted space. We need to list the frequencies and profile our own drone and known enemy drones, include them in our database and use AI algorithms to effectively manage our control and reporting system for effectively detecting, identifying and destroying aerial threats. The challenge has also been given to industry as part of Aditi between Navy and Army AD.”

Also read: GRSE bags refit order of Mauritius warship Barracuda worth Rs 123 crore

Latest Videos