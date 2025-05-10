The action comes amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan intensifying cross-border activities.

In a strong counter-offensive, the Indian Army has reportedly destroyed several Pakistani military posts and terror launch pads near the Jammu region, according to defence sources. These sites were allegedly being used by Pakistan to launch tube-launched drones into Indian territory. The action comes amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan intensifying cross-border activities.

Over the last two days, Pakistan has launched a wave of drone attacks targeting nearly 36 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Among the primary targets was the air base in Awantipora, which, along with several other intended strikes, was intercepted by India’s robust air defence network. Defence officials said that 15–20 blasts were heard as security forces worked to neutralise the aerial threats.

Multiple Pakistani drones were reported over critical regions including Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Pokhran. Simultaneously, heavy artillery shelling was reported across the LoC in Kupwara, Poonch, Uri, Nowgam, and Handwara.

Providing further details at a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that Pakistan used an estimated 300 to 400 Turkish-origin drones in a failed attempt to infiltrate and strike Indian military installations from Leh to Sir Creek. She stated, “In response to the Pakistani attack, armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan. One drone successfully destroyed a radar installation.”

She added that many of the drones were shot down using kinetic and non-kinetic methods. “The large-scale intrusions were likely aimed at testing India’s air defence readiness and gathering intelligence,” she noted. Forensic analysis of the downed drones has reportedly revealed that they were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar UAVs, indicating possible external support in Pakistan’s latest escalation.

In another alarming incident, a Pakistani UAV attempted to target the Bathinda military station in Punjab. The drone was swiftly detected and brought down by Indian forces. Civilian areas were not spared either. In Ferozepur, an armed drone reportedly hit a residential zone, injuring members of a local family. All injured civilians have received prompt medical treatment.