India strongly condemns vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California; check details

The temple was defaced with hateful slogans, including "Hindus go back!" The graffiti also included offensive language aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. Local law enforcement is currently investigating the case, with authorities taking the matter seriously.

India on Friday (September 27) strongly condemned the recent vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Sacramento, California, which took place on the night of September 24. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed its dismay over the incident and called on local authorities to take swift action against those responsible for the desecration.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Consulate General said, "The Consulate General of India, San Francisco strongly deplores the act of vandalism which took place on September 24th night at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California. We have taken up the matter with local authorities to ensure immediate action."

This incident mirrors a similar act of vandalism that took place at another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, on September 17, 2024. The Consulate General of India in New York had condemned that attack as well, describing it as "unacceptable."

The desecration of the temples has drawn widespread condemnation, with several US lawmakers speaking out. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act," urging that such acts of vandalism and hate be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.

