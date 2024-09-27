Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India strongly condemns vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California; check details

    The temple was defaced with hateful slogans, including "Hindus go back!" The graffiti also included offensive language aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. Local law enforcement is currently investigating the case, with authorities taking the matter seriously.

    India strongly condemns vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California; all you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    India on Friday (September 27) strongly condemned the recent vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Sacramento, California, which took place on the night of September 24. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed its dismay over the incident and called on local authorities to take swift action against those responsible for the desecration.

    In a statement on social media platform X, the Consulate General said, "The Consulate General of India, San Francisco strongly deplores the act of vandalism which took place on September 24th night at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California. We have taken up the matter with local authorities to ensure immediate action."

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers

    The temple was defaced with hateful slogans, including "Hindus go back!" The graffiti also included offensive language aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. Local law enforcement is currently investigating the case, with authorities taking the matter seriously.

    This incident mirrors a similar act of vandalism that took place at another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, on September 17, 2024. The Consulate General of India in New York had condemned that attack as well, describing it as "unacceptable."

    The desecration of the temples has drawn widespread condemnation, with several US lawmakers speaking out. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act," urging that such acts of vandalism and hate be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MUDA land scam verdict is politically motivated says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs controversy vkp

    MUDA land scam verdict is ‘politically motivated’: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs row

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers AJR

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers

    BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha and godown BJP supporter victim says in court vkp

    'BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha, godown': BJP supporter victim says in court

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles AJR

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles

    Pregnant Hindu Teacher Publicly Humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

    Pregnant Hindu teacher publicly humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    MUDA land scam verdict is politically motivated says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs controversy vkp

    MUDA land scam verdict is ‘politically motivated’: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs row

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion' RBA

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols? NTI

    Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols?

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos RKK

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon