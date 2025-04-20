India has shipped the second BrahMos missile battery to the Philippines under a $370 million deal. Talks are ongoing with Indonesia, Vietnam, and others as India expands its defence exports under ‘Make in India’.

New Delhi: India has shipped the second of the three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile system to Philippines – the first international customer of the supersonic missile, sources in the defence and security establishment said.

The two countries inked contract worth USD 370 million for three batteries of shore-based variant of the BrahMos cruise missile – with a range of 290-km in 2022 and the delivery began in 2024.

“The missile has been sent in a ship to the Philippines. It is yet another feat towards ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for World’ initiative,” said the sources, adding that the first battery was delivered through an Indian Air Force’s transport aircraft.

As per the deal, India has to supply three missile batteries – which have a range of 290-km and a speed of 2.8 Mach. It also included training for operators and the necessary integrated logistics support package.

In 2023, a total of 21 personnel from the Philippine Navy had completed the operator training and they were awarded interim missile badges by the then Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Just ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations this year, where Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest, the Indian embassy in Jakarta received a letter regarding a USD 450 million Brahmos deal from Indonesia's defence ministry.

A top-level delegation from Indonesia had visited the BrahMos Aerospace headquarters in Delhi and was briefed on the capabilities of the supersonic cruise missile. The delegation was led by Indonesian navy chief Admiral Muhammad Ali.

Besides, the talks with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Vietnam among others are underway for the sale of the missiles. It is expected that the deal worth USD 700 million would conclude with Vietnam in few months.

A joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, BrahMos is considered one of the world’s most advanced missile systems.

After its induction into the Indian armed forces, BrahMos has significantly enhanced India’s deterrence capabilities.