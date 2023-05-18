India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to meet his maths teacher in Kerala

Kannur: India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will arrive in Kannur's Panur on Monday to meet his beloved math teacher Ratna Nair. She retired from military school and lives in Anand near the Kargil bus stop. At the Rajasthani Chittorgarh Military School, she taught Jagdeep Dhankar.

She was Dhankar's favourite teacher and attended this army school from sixth to twelfth grade. The 83-year-old Ratna teacher continues to teach even today.

Also read: SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

Dhankar continued to contact and ask about her well-being even after he was appointed governor of Bengal. The teacher also received a confidential phone number she could use for any needs.

Ratna Nair served as a teacher in Rajasthan for 30 years. After retiring from there, she spent eight years at Ernakulam Navodaya School. She was also invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Jagdeep Dhankar as the Vice President but could not attend due to health reasons.

The Vice President who will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on the 22nd will come to Kannur after participating in the program at the Legislative Assembly. The information about the visit was received from the Chief Secretary’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Dhankar is celebrating his birthday today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his birthday greetings to the Vice President.

“Birthday wishes to Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. He is respected for his rich knowledge of the law as well as his intellect and wit. He is making numerous efforts to make our Parliament more productive. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the PM tweeted.

Dhankar was sworn in as India’s 14th vice president on August 11, 2022.

Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951, into an agricultural family in a village in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. He attended Sainik School in Chittorgarh and continued his education at the University of Rajasthan for his LLB after earning his physics degree. He was a first-generation professional who rose to become one of the state's top attorneys.

Also read: Tiger Shroff's mother finally breaks silence on her son and Disha Patani's dating rumours; know details

