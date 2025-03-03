BREAKING | SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level'

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia amid row over his derogatory remarks on 'India's Got Latent' show.

BREAKING: SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Humour is one thing, vulgarity is one & perversity is another level' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia amid row over his derogatory remarks on 'India's Got Latent' show.

Allahabadia had filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking lifting of one part of the order which refrained him from airing his shows and says he has 280 employees and it is his livelihood.

The top court made it clear that no direct or indirect shows can be conducted which has bearing on merits of the case.

Also read: BCCI blasts Congress's Shama Mohamed for fat-shaming Rohit Sharma: 'It may have demoralising effect...'

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four anr

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

17-year-old goes on rampage with excavator, damaging vehicles and property in TN's Madurai dmn

17-year-old goes on rampage with excavator, damaging vehicles and property in TN's Madurai (WATCH)

Bengaluru man compares Namma metro fare of Rs 180 to auto's Rs 210, sparks online debate vkp

Bengaluru man compares Namma metro fare of Rs 180 to auto's Rs 210, sparks online debate

Recent Stories

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips! RBA

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips!

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four anr

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Video Icon
Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon