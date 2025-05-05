India has strongly protested to the Canadian High Commission over a Khalistani rally in Toronto that featured a poster calling for the assassination of PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, and HM Amit Shah.

India on Monday strongly objected to a provocative Khalistani rally held in Toronto, Canada, where shocking imagery and threatening language were used against Indian leaders, including a disturbing poster calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Government sources confirmed that India has conveyed its concerns "in the strongest terms" to the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs has demanded urgent action from Canadian authorities against anti-India elements spreading hatred, promoting extremism, and pushing a separatist agenda under the guise of free speech and peaceful protest.

Video calling for Modi, Shah and Jaishankar's assassination goes viral

A video of the rally has gone viral online, showing a trolley-themed float designed to resemble a prison cell, featuring life-sized cutouts of Modi, Jaishankar, and Shah placed behind bars. A prominently displayed poster on the float called for the leaders’ assassination — a move that India sees as a direct incitement to violence and a threat to its leadership and citizens abroad.

“India has conveyed concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership, and Indian citizens residing in Canada. We once again call on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and separatist agenda,” sources said.

The development comes amid rising anti-India rhetoric from Khalistani separatist groups following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives — mostly tourists.

Earlier, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist under India’s anti-terror laws and the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued a chilling threat, warning that any retaliation by India against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack would be its “final war.” Pannun also called for a UN discussion on Khalistan and urged Sikh soldiers to refuse to fight for India.

The Toronto rally has further strained India-Canada ties, which have already been tense due to Ottawa’s perceived inaction against pro-Khalistan elements on its soil. New Delhi has repeatedly accused the Canadian government of turning a blind eye to extremist activities that threaten India’s unity and endanger its diaspora.