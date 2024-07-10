India is a model for world nations in digital governance: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar was speaking as the Indian representative at an international conference held in London on the topic of 'Future of Britain in a Changing World Order'. He opined that the best example of digitization in governance is India's ability to provide digital identity documents to billions of Indian citizens and deliver benefits directly to their bank accounts.

Digital identity for 1.2 plus billion Indians is the core of our government architecture which has in many ways transformed the narrative of India which was earlier described as having a dysfunctional government. Before 2014, the general narrative about most of Asian countries was also that they could not deliver to their people. It was after 2014, when we embraced technology that we transformed the narrative of a dysfunctional democracy and government.

Our approach to technology and digitising governance transformed the narrative. India has successfully established it's digital public infrastructure which could be adopted by other democratic countries, he said. The address by Rajeev Chandrasekhar was well appreciated by Mr. Tony Blair, in his commitments, subsequently. While addressing the audience along with Lord William Hague referred to the initiatives and leadership taken by Rajeev Chandrasekhar for establishing the digital system of governance

