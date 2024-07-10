Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India is a model for world nations in digital governance: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar was speaking as the Indian representative at an international conference held in London on the topic of 'Future of Britain in a Changing World Order'. He opined that the best example of digitization in governance is India's ability to provide digital identity documents to billions of Indian citizens and deliver benefits directly to their bank accounts.

    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar opined that the best example of digitization in governance is India's ability to provide digital identity documents to billions of Indian citizens and deliver benefits directly to their bank accounts. He said that the work done by the Government of India during the ten years since 2014 has helped to improve India's performance from a dysfunctional government to
    an efficient government.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar was speaking as the Indian representative at an international conference held in London on the topic of 'Future of Britain in a Changing World Order'.

    Digital identity for 1.2 plus billion Indians is the core of our government architecture which has in many ways transformed the narrative of India which was earlier described as having a dysfunctional government. Before 2014, the general narrative about most of Asian countries was also that they could not deliver to their people. It was after 2014, when we embraced technology that we transformed the narrative of a dysfunctional democracy and government.

    Our approach to technology and digitising governance transformed the narrative. India has successfully established it's digital public infrastructure which could be adopted by other democratic countries, he said. The address by Rajeev Chandrasekhar was well appreciated by Mr. Tony Blair, in his commitments, subsequently. While addressing the audience along with Lord William Hague referred to the initiatives and leadership taken by Rajeev Chandrasekhar for establishing the digital system of governance

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
