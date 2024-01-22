India celebrates Diwali 2.0 with diyas and fireworks after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; videos go viral (WATCH)

Videos of India celebrating Diwali 2.0 following the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya went viral on X, formerly Twitter, as several users rejoiced the return of their revered Lord Ram with fervor.

India witnessed a profound wave of devotion on Monday as the landscape was embellished with Lord Ram posters, saffron flags depicting the deity's image, and the melodious strains of devotional songs resonating from loudspeakers during the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The atmosphere resembled Diwali, with residential societies, temples, and markets across the nation adorned with special diyas and intricate flower patterns. The air reverberated with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as people engaged in special recitals, organized rallies, and hosted devotional events.

Also read: PM Modi lights 'Ramjyoti' at his residence upon returning from Ayodhya (PHOTOS)

In the evening, homes were aglow with earthen lamps, and the sky lit up with fireworks, marking the joyous celebration of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Markets dazzled with illuminated diyas forming words like Ram, Om, and the swastika symbol. Videos of India celebrating Diwali 2.0 on this auspicious day went viral on X, formerly Twitter, as several users rejoiced the historic moment with fervor.

In the newly constructed temple, the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla took place amidst elaborate celebrations in the temple town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively participating in the rituals. Emphasizing the significance of the event, the prime minister declared that the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the splendid Ram temple symbolizes the commencement of a new era. He urged the people to unite in laying the foundation for a robust, majestic, and divine India that will endure for the next 1,000 years.

Following his participation in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol, PM Modi addressed critics of the Ram temple movement, urging them to reconsider their perspective that its construction might "set off a fire" in the country. He emphasized that Ram represents "energy, not fire" and "solution, not dispute."

Speaking to a diverse audience, including seers, prominent figures from various fields, and participants in the long-standing agitation for the temple's construction, Modi highlighted that this significant moment signifies not only triumph but also humility. He underscored the maturity of Indian society in resolving historical disputes.

"Ram is not fire but energy, Ram is not dispute but solution, Ram is not merely ours but of everyone and Ram is not only the present but also eternal," he said, adding that the temple is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and amity in Indian society.

Ram defines the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' (the world is a family), Modi said.

"Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," Modi said in his 36-minute speech.

Encouraging everyone to contribute to the construction of a robust, capable, majestic, and divine India, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity during this positive and constructive period in the country. He asserted that there is no room for despondency, urging individuals to play their part in India's journey guided by traditions, heritage, and modernity to achieve its goals. With the temple now standing and divine powers witnessing the momentous occasion, he called upon people to pledge in this time of immense "positive energy" to collectively build a strong and capable India for the next 1000 years.

"Ayodhya is asking us all, every devotee of Ram, every Indian as to the next course of action as the grand temple of Shri Ram has been built. What next? We have to from today, from this sacred moment lay the foundation of India of the next 1,000 years. Going beyond the temple's construction, we all Indians take a pledge to build a strong, capable, grand and divine India," he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Ram temple will stand witness to India's ascent and the emergence of a developed and magnificent nation. According to him, January 22, 2024, is not just a date but signifies the onset of a new era. Expressing remorse, he conveyed his intention to seek forgiveness from Lord Ram, acknowledging that the deity endured centuries of waiting and faced questions about his existence, even though the original copy of independent India's Constitution featured his illustration.

"There must be some shortcomings in us," he said before thanking the Supreme Court for doing justice and paving the way for the temple's construction at the once-disputed site by law.

Also read: Pakistan heavily trolled for dubbing Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration a 'blot on India's democracy'

The Babri mosque, dating back to the 16th century, had previously occupied the contested site, with ownership disputed in courts. In 1992, a fervent crowd of 'karsevaks' demolished the mosque. In November 2019, a unanimous ruling by a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court favored the Hindu group, conclusively settling the prolonged dispute over the site believed by devotees to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

PM Modi said, "We have got the Shri Ram temple today. That is how a nation writes a new history after breaking the shackles of slavery and drawing resolve from its every suffering."

"Ram is India's faith... Ram is the basis of India, Ram lays down the rules in India, Ram is India's consciousness, Ram is India's pride, Ram is India's glory, Ram is India's influence, Ram is overarching. Therefore, when Ram is consecrated it has an effect not just for years and centuries but for thousands of years," PM Modi added.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arun Govil, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Ravishankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani, among others, attended the event in Ayodhya.