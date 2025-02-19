India achieves milestone: ISRO develops world's largest vertical propellant mixer for solid rocket motors

ISRO has developed a 10-tonne vertical propellant mixer, weighing 150 tonnes.This high-capacity mixer enhances productivity and quality in heavy solid motor production, allowing large-scale mixing in a single batch.
 

Published: Feb 19, 2025, 9:20 AM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully developed a 10-tonne propellant mixer for solid motors. This advanced mixer was designed and built at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, in partnership with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) in Bengaluru, a premier R&D institution under the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

This state-of-the-art 10-tonne Vertical Planetary Mixer, developed indigenously, holds the distinction of being the largest solid propellant mixer in the world. More details on this groundbreaking achievement are provided below.

According to ISRO, the 10-tonne vertical mixer weighs approximately 150 tonnes and has dimensions of 5.4 meters in length, 3.3 meters in breadth, and 8.7 meters in height. Designed for high-capacity mixing, this advanced equipment significantly enhances productivity and quality, improving the manufacturing process of heavy solid motors.

One of its key features is its ability to mix large quantities of propellant ingredients in a single batch, ensuring safety and reliability when handling hazardous materials. This development aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, which focuses on promoting indigenous advancements in critical technologies and space sector machinery.

What is propellant mixer?

A propellant mixer is a machine designed to blend the essential components of rocket propellants, primarily fuel and oxidizer, to achieve a consistent and uniform mixture for solid rocket motors. These mixers, including planetary mixers combine the raw materials that form the propellant carefully. The precision and quality of the mixing process play a crucial role in determining the efficiency, performance, and reliability of the rocket motor.

Propellant mixers are fitted with specialized blades or agitators that effectively shear and blend the ingredients, ensuring a precise and safe mixing process for solid propellant components. This uniform mixing is essential for the stable combustion and performance of rocket motors, playing a crucial role in successful launches. 

