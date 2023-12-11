Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    INDI alliance has fallen silent: HM Amit Shah over I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned opposition leaders, notably Rahul Gandhi, over their silence regarding the IT raid on Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, seizing over 350 crore. Shah dismissed claims of agency misuse, pressing for opposition accountability. Congress distanced itself while BJP intensified corruption allegations, vowing to highlight the issue.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called upon opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to address the recent Income Tax (IT) raid conducted on the residences and offices of Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu. The raid resulted in the confiscation of over 350 crore in cash, prompting Shah to question the silence of opposition parties, especially those within the India Alliance.

    Expressing surprise at the significant amount recovered from an MP's residence, Shah dismissed earlier opposition claims of agencies being misused, labelling them as mere propaganda. The Home Minister highlighted the conspicuous silence from several parties, including Congress, and inquired why parties like JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP were not addressing the issue.

    Odisha's ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore

    Addressing reporters during his visit to Patna for the Eastern Zonal Council meeting, Shah raised concerns over the opposition's silence and their consistent allegations regarding the misuse of investigative agencies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He suggested that these accusations stem from the fear of their corrupt practices being exposed.

    While Congress distanced itself from Sahu's business affairs, emphasizing no association between his dealings and the party, the BJP intensified its allegations of corruption against the Congress. Shah vowed the BJP's commitment to bringing this issue to public attention, underscoring the party's stance against corruption.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
