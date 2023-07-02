Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Akhil Marar or Reneesha? Who will win the trophy after Cerena Ann Johnson gets evicted?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 The Grand Finale: Cerena Ann Johnson's fans are disappointed as her elimination is inevitable. The 24-year-old model impacted the reality show's viewers and the audience in general during her stint in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 house. She was crowned Miss Queen Kerala 2022.

Cerena Ann Johnson is evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 has begun the last part of the season, the grand finale. This year, Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 offers a mix of entertainment, drama, and emotions, making it a highly anticipated and talked-about show among viewers in Kerala. Cerena Ann Johnson, the most recent participant expelled from the house before the finals episode. The reality show's last episode will run at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Who is Cerena Ann Johnson?

Fans of the Dubai-based beauty and actress, who has crowned Miss Kerala 2022, are upset since her demise is unavoidable. During her time in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 house, the 24-year-old model made an impression on reality show viewers and the public.

Despite widespread support for Cerena Ann, who was previously thought to be among the top five finalists, the story has taken an unexpected turn. As the Bigg Boss game show's slogan suggests, anything may happen at any time in the Bigg Boss house.

According to the newest news, Cerena Ann Johnson has been ousted from the house, while actor Shiju, who is also well-known in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has made it to the top five finalists list.

Finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam

With the recent removal of Cerena Ann Johnson, the finalist roster for Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 is as follows.

1) Sobha

2) Akhil

3) Shiju

4) Reneesha

5) Junaiz



Where Can I Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 5's Finale? The Asianet channel will broadcast the big weekend episodes. The complete season is accessible on the Disney Plus Hotstar digital streaming platform.