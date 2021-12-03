IMD forecasts colder days for Delhi; likely to receive rains on December 5, 6

The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air at 9 a.m. were 165 and 277, respectively, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335.

The India Meteorological Department has projected further colder days for Delhi following a light rain after the city registered the season's lowest high temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius the night before. People awoke to a misty morning on Friday. According to the forecast, December 4 will be overcast. During the early hours, light to moderate fog is probable. On December 5 and 6, there may be light rain with thunder and lightning. The weather will be dry and chilly on December 7 and 8.

On Friday, the high and low temperatures are expected to be approximately 22 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively. At 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity was 91 per cent. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air at 9 a.m. were 165 and 277, respectively, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is expected to improve significantly today and reach the lower end of the Very Poor category on December 3.

On December 4 and 5, the air quality is expected to stay in the Very Poor category. Winds are expected to be somewhat stronger from December 5 onwards, with the chance of rain on December 6, all of which are favourable for pollution dispersion/removal. The forecast for the next five days is as follows: The air quality will most likely continue in the Poor to Very Poor range. It went on to say that PM2.5 was the most prevalent pollutant.

