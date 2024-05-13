Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'If not in Bharat, then would Ram Mandir be built in Italy?': UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress (WATCH)

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, in which he attacked the Congress party during a recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally stating, "If not Bharat, then will Ram Mandir be constructed in Italy?"

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 13, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    In a recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a fervent speech that stirred the hearts of his supporters and echoed across the political landscape. With unwavering conviction, he painted a vivid picture of our generation's fortune, one intertwined with the historic construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Yet, amidst the celebration of this monumental achievement, Yogi Adityanath's words carried a pointed critique directed squarely at the Congress party.

    In a video shared on X on Monday, the UP CM said, "Our generation is fortunate. We will show people of our generation and the coming future that because of us Ram Mandir was constructed. When we ascend to the heaven we'll tell our ancestors that we have come after realizing your dreams. Ram Lalla has found his place in Ayodhya. PM Modi and BJP gave you this opportunity to witness this fortunate event."

    Yogi Adityanath did not mince words as he recounted the tumultuous journey towards the realization of the Ram Mandir dream. He reminded the crowd of Congress' historical apathy towards Lord Ram and the relentless obstacles they placed in the path of this sacred endeavor.

    "Congress and INDIA Bloc have been going hammer and thongs against Ram Mandir. When Congress were in power, what did they do? That time Congress said Lord Ram doesn't exist. Congress broke Ram Sethu. They submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court that Lord Ram doesn't exit, Lord Krishna doesn't exist. This the then Indian government said, which took oath of the Constitution. The same Constitution in its Fundamental Rights has an image of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya from Lanka after defeating Ravan. That government openly lied to the SC," the UP CM added.

    He further stated, "That's why Congress' current leaders are saying Ram Mandir should have not been built in Bharat. If not Bharat, then will Ram Mandir be constructed in Italy? Ram Mandir's construction is a magnificent event in the history of Bharat. Our generation is fortunate to have witnessed this event."

    This video shared UP CM comes a day after he stated that the DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party and other allies of the INDIA bloc are similar to Pakistan where people are starving and there is lack of development.

    On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath embarked on a campaign trail through Sitapur, Bahraich, and Amethi, rallying support for BJP candidates vying for the Mohanlalganj, Kaiserganj, and Amethi Lok Sabha seats. Kaushal Kishore, Karan Bhushan Singh, and Smriti Irani stand as the party's nominees in these crucial constituencies.

    Addressing a rally in Bahraich, Adityanath said, "'Ramdrohis' who objected to the construction of Ram temple have always been questioning the existence of Ram."

    He added that the Samajwadi Party, which had once said that not even a bird could fly in Ayodhya should now see the large number of Lord Ram's devotees visiting Ayodhya.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
