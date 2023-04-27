Straight-shooting by Rajnath Singh, tells Chinese counterpart that PLA violations eroded relations

During his talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, the Indian defence minister made it clear that all issues at Line of Actual Cntrol need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu on Thursday that violation of existing agreements had eroded the entire basis of bilateral ties.

During his talks with Shangfu, the Indian defence minister made it clear that all issues at the Line of Actual Control need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that Rajnath told Shangfu that the development of Sino-India ties premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at borders

This was the first meeting between two ministers after the violent Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, wherein 20 Indian Army personnel made supreme sacrifice while defending India’s territorial integrity. As per the reports, China’s PLA also inflicted heavy casualties but the Chinese administration has accepted only four fatal cases.

The military leadership of two Himalayan giants have held 18 rounds of talks to resolve the ongoing crisis at the borders. So far, the disengagement has taken place from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra Height and Hot Springs.

Disengagement from Demchok and Depsang was on the agenda of the last military talks held recently. However, the meeting ended inconclusively.

In the eastern Ladakh sector, India and China share an 832-km-long LAC. The two forces have amassed huge troops, fighter jets, long range-artillery, hundreds of guns, tanks, and missiles on either side of the LAC.

The Chinese Defence Minister is in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting on April 28.

Rajnath to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting

The fast-evolving regional security situation, developments in Afghanistan and ways to boost cooperation in effectively combating terrorism and extremism is set to be the key focus of a conclave of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Delhi on Friday.



Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Tajikistan's Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran's Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani and Kazakhstan's Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov have already arrived in the national capital.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are also attending the meeting to be chaired by Rajnath Singh.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is set to attend the meeting in virtual mode.

Officials involved in preparations for the meeting said the main focus of the deliberations will be on regional security situations including the developments in Afghanistan.

They said enhancing coordination among the SCO member countries to effectively combat terrorism and extremism will be another priority.

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. It was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became permanent members in 2017. India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

