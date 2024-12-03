Iconic Taj Mahal gets bomb threat via e-mail, later turns out to be hoax (WATCH)

The tourism department of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, after which an intense investigation was launched.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

"The tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is being done," ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed told news agency ANI.

Authorities acted swiftly, deploying bomb disposal squads, dog units, and specialized teams to scour the premises for any signs of danger. After thorough inspections, officials confirmed that the threat was a hoax. "An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, which turned out to be a hoax," ACP Ahmed added.

Hoax bomb threats on rise

Recent months have seen a sharp rise in fake bomb threats targeting flights, schools, and other public institutions. According to government data, domestic airlines alone reported nearly 1,000 hoax bomb threats between January and November 13, 2024. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol disclosed to the Rajya Sabha that a staggering 1,143 such threats were recorded between August 2022 and mid-November 2024.

In response to this persistent menace, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is preparing amendments to the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, and the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023. These measures aim to bolster the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) ability to combat hoaxes. A comprehensive Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) has also been implemented to handle such scenarios effectively.

