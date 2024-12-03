Man arrested for fake threat call to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was promised money, political post, say cops |WATCH

In a startling twist, Bihar Police arrested a man for sending a fake threat video to Independent MP Pappu Yadav, police said. Ram Babu Yadav, a resident of Bhojpur was a former party member of Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav, and has been arrested for allegedly creating and circulating a threat video targeting the politician.

Ram Babu was allegedly approached by supporters of Pappu Yadav and was offered Rs 2,000 upfront and a staggering Rs 2 lakh as a future promise in return for creating a threat video, a police official said, Additionally, he was reportedly lured with the promise of a political post. The aim, the police suspect, was to bolster the justification for upgrading Pappu Yadav's security to Z-category—a status granted to individuals facing heightened security risks.

“We have recovered two videos shot by the accused. Only one of them was released,” a police official disclosed.

Pappu Yadav death threats

Pappu Yadav, who is a six-time MP from Purnia and Madhepura, has been receiving death threats since he announced his intention to eliminate the Bishnoi gang in the aftermath of the killing of former lawmaker Baba Siddique.

Shortly after Siddique's murder, Yadav uploaded a post on his official X handle, declaring to "finish off the gang within 24 hours" the network of Bishnoi, who was suspected to be behind the assassination of Baba Siddique.

Over the past two months, Yadav claims to have received over 20 threats, many purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Pappu Yadav, who was on the hit-list of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, received another death threat on Saturday—the 18th in over a month.

The threat message, delivered on his personal WhatsApp number, threatened to "eliminate him within 24 hours," prompting the Purnia police to order an investigation.

